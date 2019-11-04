Four pubs have been named in a shortlist to win a prestigious national award.

The Swan With Two Necks in Pendleton, near Clitheroe, Lancashire, the George & Dragon in Hudswell, Richmond, North Yorkshire, and The Bell in Aldworth, Berkshire, have all scooped the Pub of the Year title previously.

The Swan With Two Necks in Pendleton (Camra/PA)

The fourth pub is the Red Lion in Preston, which became the first community-owned pub in Britain in the 1980s.

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) will announce the winner in February 2020.

The competition’s co-ordinator Andrea Briers said: “It is amazing to see so many well-respected pubs return to this prestigious competition to compete for the ultimate title of the best pub in Britain.”

All of the pubs in the competition are selected by Camra volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, customer mix and quality of beer.