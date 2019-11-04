A barge grounded in shallow rapids near Niagara Falls moved for the first time in more than 100 years during a storm last week – before getting stuck again.

TV station WGRZ said the rusty iron boat had been stuck since 1918 on rocks in the upper rapids above the Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side.

High winds and rain last Thursday dislodged it before it became trapped again.

The Washington Post said it was originally about a third of a mile from the brink of Horseshoe Falls. Then it moved about 164 feet downstream and became lodged again.

Niagara Parks officials are monitoring the vessel and said it could be stuck in its new location for days or years.