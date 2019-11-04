The US has told the United Nations it has begun the process of pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he submitted a formal notice to the UN, starting a withdrawal process that does not become official for a year.

Mr Pompeo’s statement touted America’s carbon pollution cuts and called the Paris deal an “unfair economic burden” to the US economy.

Nearly 200 nations signed the climate deal in which each country provides its own goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases that lead to climate change.

The US is the first nation to pull out of the deal.

Agreement rules prevented a country from pulling out in the first three years after ratification on November 4 2016.