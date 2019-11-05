British broadcasters will come together to tackle disability in the media.

Representatives of the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Viacom and Sky will meet to share challenges, experiences and best practice as part of an aim to increase the number of disabled people in the media.

Marking the International Day of People with Disabilities, broadcasters will hold sessions in Manchester and London which will be open to staff and a wider audience.

Clare Sumner, BBC’s director of policy, said: “The BBC wants to celebrate International Day of People with Disabilities.

“I am delighted that we are co-hosting an event with ITV to drive our ambition to be more inclusive and ground-breaking in our approach.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring more talented disabled people in to our industry.”

Mark Smith, of ITV Group CTO, added: “I am delighted that ITV are once again partnering with the BBC, and this year also with the other main broadcasters, to host this event in celebration of International Day of People with Disabilities.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for collaboration across the broadcasters and demonstrates the ongoing commitment and passion we all share to build an inclusive and representative industry where everyone can thrive.”

The day’s events are part of the push towards Doubling Disability by 2020, an initiative led by the Creative Diversity Network (CDN) to boost the disabled workforce in media.

Sessions will take place in Media City Salford and ITV at Gray’s Inn Road, London, today.