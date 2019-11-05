A former goalkeeper is to stand as a candidate for the Scottish Conservatives in the General Election, it has been confirmed.

Derek Stillie, who played for teams including Aberdeen, Dunfermline Athletic and Dundee United during his career, will be the party’s nominee for the Central Ayrshire constituency.

The seat is currently held by the SNP’s Philippa Whitford.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson tweeted: “As a @officialdafc fan, I am absolutely DELIGHTED that Derek Stillie has signed on as a candidate for @ScotTories at #GE2019. #SafePairofHands #TeamTory.”

Mr Stillie also played for Wigan Athletic and Gillingham during his football career, retiring in 2008.

After hanging up his gloves, the 45-year-old pursued a career in English law.

The Scottish Conservatives already have a representative with a footballing connection in Douglas Ross, the incumbent for Moray since 2017 and an assistant referee who has officiated on Scottish Premiership and Champions League matches.