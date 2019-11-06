News around Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg features prominently amid an assortment of stories on the nation’s front pages on Wednesday.
The Guardian reports on condemnation of Mr Rees-Mogg for his comments that victims of the Grenfell fire lacked common sense.
The i says Mr Rees-Mogg has been “reined in” by the Tories over his remarks.
And Metro leads with a call from campaigning rapper Stormzy that Mr Rees-Mogg should quit.
In election news, The Daily Telegraph leads with Boris Johnson’s campaign launch, specifically his attack on the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn.
And the Financial Times reports on Tory “fury” over a senior civil servant’s decision to block the pricing of Labour pledges.
Meanwhile, The Times reports on attempts by China to gag debate at British universities.
The Independent carries a warning about climate change.
The Daily Mail and the Daily Star lead on imminent disruptions to rail services.
The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror report a new DNA test for newborns which will be launched by the NHS to detect diseases.
And The Sun says the Queen has decided to ban fur from her garments.