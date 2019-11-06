Rival parties have welcomed Alun Cairn’s resignation after being accused of “brazenly lying” about his knowledge of an allegation that a Tory candidate had sabotaged a rape trial.

Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru say the Cabinet minister should now step down as a candidate for the Vale of Glamorgan in the December 12 General Election.

Christina Rees, shadow secretary of state for Wales said: “Alun Cairns stepping down as secretary of state is far from the end of the matter, and is a shoddy halfway house that will fool nobody.

“He has still not explained his behaviour and still not addressed the grave issues raised by the leaked emails yesterday.

“Worse still, neither he nor any senior Welsh Tory have apologised to one person who most deserves it – the victim herself.

“He should do the right thing – apologise, and step down as a candidate.”

Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts said: “I hope that Alun Cairns’ resignation as secretary of state proves to be some solace to the woman at the centre of this case, who still has received no apology from the Conservative Party.

“Mr Cairns’ conduct proved unquestionably that he is not fit to hold ministerial office.

“You simply cannot be complicit in the attempted cover-up of sabotaging a rape trial and hope to get away with it.

“Such conduct is neither befitting of a government minister, nor of a member of parliament.

Cabinet minister quitting just before PM to make his big statement launching election campaign. Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns resigns, this Tory Party election start staggers from one crisis to the next. Oh for the days of Strong and Stable 🤔 #GeneralElection2019 #VoteLabour2019 — Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) November 6, 2019

Labour’s Angela Rayner tweeted: “Cabinet minister quitting just before PM to make his big statement launching election campaign.

“Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns resigns, this Tory Party election start staggers from one crisis to the next.

“Oh for the days of Strong and Stable.”

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said: “It is right that he has resigned.

“The allegations that were made were incredibly serious.

“And I think there are real questions to be asked about why it has taken him so long to come to this conclusion.”

Paul Davies AM, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said he was “sorry” to see Mr Cairns leave but said it was “the right decision”.

Mr Davies said: “I am sorry to see Alun resign today as the secretary of state for Wales however, under the circumstances this was the right decision for him.

“Alun has rightly stated that he will cooperate fully with any investigations.

“I would like to thank Alun for his service to Wales as our secretary of state where he brought an end to the Severn Bridge Tolls which will leave a lasting legacy on the Welsh economy.”

Mr Davies said the allegation Ross England had sabotaged a rape trial was “shocking and disturbing”, adding: “My heart goes out to this individual and to all victims of rape and sexual assault.

“I expect the highest standards from Welsh Conservative Assembly candidates; this court case suggests that Ross England has fallen short of those standards.”

Welsh Conservative Party chairman Lord Davies of Gower, said: “Alun has been successful in championing investment into Wales, through his involvement in, and promotion of, the various growth deals that are now taking shape.

“He was also instrumental in the decision to remove the tolls on the Severn Bridge – providing a major boost to our economy.

“Alun has worked tirelessly to raise our country’s profile, both at home and abroad, and for that I am grateful. I wish Alun well for his future.”