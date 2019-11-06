Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said the party’s use of an electric coach for the General Election campaign shows its green credentials.

The vehicle, which can go for 200 miles on a two-and-a-half hour charge and has no gears, will criss-cross the country up to the December 12 poll showdown.

Ms Swinson told the PA news agency: “It’s obviously great to be able to have a bus that has fewer carbon emissions.

“And where that is possible to achieve, we should all be trying to do that.”

The engine of the Liberal Democrat electric battle bus (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Chinese-built Yutong vehicle is run by Westway Coaches.

Ms Swinson launched the coach campaign on Wednesday with a swing through target seats in south-east England.