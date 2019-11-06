A deluge of rain is expected across parts of England and Wales as party leaders continue on their campaign trails ahead of the December election.

The Met Office has warned of “prolonged and occasionally heavy” rain throughout Thursday and into Friday, with up to 80mm (3in) falling in some areas.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, parts of North West England and Yorkshire between 6am on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

The wet weather will be accompanied by “strengthening” north-easterly winds, with many areas within the yellow zone seeing between 20mm and 40mm (0.8-1.5in) of rain, the Met Office said.

Yellow warnings for #rain are in force for Thursday across parts of north Wales, and northern & eastern #England Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/cjF051aZbr — Met Office (@metoffice) November 6, 2019

It comes as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is due take his election campaign to the North West on Thursday – where some of the worst weather is forecast.

Greater Manchester, Nottinghamshire, York and Middlesbrough are among the areas covered by the yellow warning, which warns of disruption due to possible flooding.

Between 60mm and 80mm (2.4-3.1in) of rain is forecast to fall in a “few locations” over high ground, the Met Office said.

Parts of North Wales, including Conwy and Wrexham, are subject to a separate yellow weather warning, with “heavy and persistent” rain forecast between 9am and midnight on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn will campaign in the North West on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Up to 70mm (2.7in) is predicted for north-facing hills within the warning area in Wales, while up to 30mm (1.2in) is forecast elsewhere, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “There is a risk some places will see significant amounts of rain, particularly the higher ground of North Wales, the Pennines, the North York Moors and the Peak District.”

A “bright and clear” day is forecast for London and South East England on Thursday, with showers becoming more frequent around dusk and temperatures reaching 11C, the Met Office said.

In the east of England, rain is due to push north on Thursday morning and will be followed by “sunny spells”. Temperatures are forecast to reach 9C.

The South West will experience showers throughout much of the day, particularly along the English Channel coastlines, the Met office said.

Meanwhile, rain is forecast for the West Midlands on Thursday, but it will push north throughout the afternoon and will be followed by drier weather in the evening.

The Met Office said the East Midlands will get off to a “wet start” on Thursday, with heavy rain potentially leading to some localised flooding.