The resignation of Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson and other election news dominates headlines in the nation’s papers on Thursday.

The Guardian, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and the i all lead on Mr Watson, and how his resignation strengthens Jeremy Corbyn’s grip as Labour leader.

Guardian front page, Thursday 7 November 2019: Watson quits as deputy as Corbyn strengthens grip pic.twitter.com/VJNtXe52Y3 — The Guardian (@guardian) November 6, 2019

Watson quits as deputy leader of the Labour Party#TomorrowsPapersToday @MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/i2HILW8KsY — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 6, 2019

The Daily Mail also leads with Mr Watson, and on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid to channel the spirit of Winston Churchill on day one of his election campaign.

Mr Johnson making Mr Churchill’s victory sign is also the lead for Metro, the Daily Express and The Sun, which also reports on the recent attempted knife attack on two Arsenal footballers.

Thursday’s EXPRESS: ‘Boris: Come with us or get horror show’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/U1nAV8glnp — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) November 6, 2019

Tomorrow's front page: Fearless Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac prepares to chase off two moped thugs – as one threatens to stab him in the street https://t.co/aUpG14RkW6 pic.twitter.com/7xS3K9Emyn — The Sun (@TheSun) November 6, 2019

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and the Financial Times lead on the Labour Party’s planned spending agenda should it win power.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 7 November https://t.co/qwz2HeaAcP pic.twitter.com/11hQ6jMOfL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 6, 2019

And the Daily Star carries a story on football pundit Chris Kamara, who is about to release a Christmas song.