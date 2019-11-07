Singer Chris Brown has held a high-end yard sale at his Los Angeles home, with hundreds of fans, gawkers and bargain-hunters waiting for hours to try to get a piece of the singer’s stuff.

Brown posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Tuesday night that included the address of his suburban mansion in the Tarzana neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley.

“Featuring significantly marked-down high-end items,” the flyer said.

Brown captioned the posts “DA CRIB … 2 day event” and included a heart emoji.

Justin Quintna grabs some bargains at Chris Brown’s home (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Brown burst onto the music scene as a teenager in 2005, won a Grammy Award in 2011 for best R&B album and remains a major hitmaker.

But he has also in the past decade been nearly as well known for a stream of highly publicised run-ins with the law, starting with an assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 to which he pleaded guilty.

The crowd of hundreds gathering for the yard sale were joined by news trucks documenting the scene and helicopters hovering overhead.

A queue that stretched down the pavement for several blocks ended at a drive filled with large canvas canopies shading rows of clothes.

Queues build in the Tarzana neighbourhood (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Some said they had driven from as far away as Arizona and did not care what they walked away with as long as it belonged to Brown.

Symone Maddox of San Bernardino said she took the day off work to check out the sale, hoping to get hats and hoodies. “I already told my boss. She told me to bring something back,” Ms Maddox said.

The crowd appeared orderly, remaining mostly on a pavement. Police said they had received no complaints.

A news release said the singer plans to donate some of the proceeds to unspecified charities.

Amber Delossantos at Chris Brown’s yard sale (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The same home attracted reporters and helicopters to a very different scene in 2016, when Brown and police had an hours-long stand-off that ended in his arrest on suspicion of assault. Brown’s lawyer denied any wrongdoing, and police did not file charges.

Brown was most recently arrested early this year in France along with two other people on suspicion of aggravated rape and drug infractions – allegations that Brown and his lawyer have denounced as false and defamatory.

The star was released and allowed to leave the country without charges being filed as Paris prosecutors continued their investigation.