Cars and cash have been seized near the Irish border as part of a major investigation into suspected international smuggling.

Documents and records were also taken during searches by Ireland’s Criminal Assets Bureau at seven homes and three industrial premises in Co Monaghan on Thursday morning.

Several SUV-type vehicles were among the items seized by CAB officers.

The CAB said it was taking “proportionate action to prevent the concealment and disposal of assets”.

For over a year, the Criminal Assets Bureau has, in accordance with its statutory remit, been investigating a group… Posted by Criminal Assets Bureau on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Last Tuesday, the CAB detained two trucks and trailers at Dublin port as part of the same inquiry – one of the vehicles was registered in Northern Ireland and one in Bulgaria.

The year-long CAB investigation into a group suspected of international smuggling is not linked to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a refrigeration container found in Essex last month.

However, the probe has intensified in the two weeks since the discovery in Essex.

The CAB said several restraining orders in respect of accounts in financial institutions had been made by a District Court judge pursuant to Section 17(2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The following items were seized during Thursday’s operation:

– 192 (2019) X5 BMW M Sport

– 2016 X5 BMW

– 2014 VW Transporter Crew Cab 2.8 litre

– Mitsubishi Shogun

– documents and records

– electronic devices

– 1,400 euros, 900 US dollars and £600.

The CAB activities in Monaghan were supported by the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (NBCI), the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

No arrests were made.