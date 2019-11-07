Here is a full breakdown of the 60 seats covered by the election pact between the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Plaid Cymru.

– Seats in England where the Greens are standing aside for the Liberal Democrats

Of these 40 seats, 30 were won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election. Five are Lib Dem defences.

The name in brackets is the party that won the seat in 2017. The percentage is the size of the swing needed for the seat to change hands, based on the 2017 result.

Bath (Lib Dems): n/a

Bermondsey & Old Southwark (Lab): 11.08%

Buckingham (Speaker): n/a

Cambridgeshire South (Con): 16.58%

Cambridgeshire South East (Con): 17.18%

Cheadle (Con): 4.13%

Chelmsford (Con): 20.76%

Chelsea & Fulham (Con): 20.83%

Cheltenham (Con): 2.25%

Chippenham (Con): 14.55%

Cornwall North (Con): 7.07%

Esher & Walton (Con): 20.64%

Finchley and & Golders Green (Con): 20.17%

Guildford (Con): 15.35%

Harrogate & Knaresborough (Con): 16.01%

Hazel Grove (Con): 6.25%

Hitchin & Harpenden (Con): 21.22%

Norfolk North (Lib Dems): n/a

Oxford West & Abingdon (Lib Dems): n/a

Penistone & Stocksbridge (Lab): 20.85%

Portsmouth South (Lab): 11.88%

Richmond Park (Con): 0.04%

Romsey & Southampton North (Con): 17.95%

Rushcliffe (Con): 23.55%

Surrey South West (Con): 22.93%

Southport (Con): 6.13%

Taunton Deane (Con): 12.60%

Thornbury & Yate (Con): 11.91%

Totnes (Con): 20.40%

Tunbridge Wells (Con): 23.52%

Twickenham (Lib Dems): n/a

Wantage (Con): 19.83%

Warrington South (Lab): 21.50%

Watford (Con): 18.25%

Wells (Con): 6.23%

Westmorland & Lonsdale (Lib Dems): n/a

Wimbledon (Con): 15.99%

Winchester (Con): 8.75%

Witney (Con): 17.55%

York Outer (Con): 20.41%

(PA graphic)

– Seats in England where the Liberal Democrats are standing aside for the Greens

There are nine seats, including the one constituency the Greens will be defending at the election.

Brighton Pavilion (Green): n/a

Bristol West (Lab): 26.53%

Bury St Edmunds (Con): 27.51%

Cannock Chase (Con): 26.64%

Dulwich & West Norwood (Lab): 33.56%

Exeter (Lab): 30.05%

Forest of Dean (Con): 25.94%

Isle of Wight (Con): 16.97%

Stroud (Lab): 22.39%

(PA graphic)

– Seats in Wales where the Liberal Democrats and Greens are standing aside for Plaid Cymru

Seven constituencies in Wales will see Plaid Cymru given a clear run by the Lib Dems and Greens. Three of them are seats won by Plaid at the 2017 election. The rest are being defended by Labour.

Arfon (Plaid Cymru): n/a

Caerphilly (Lab): 20.01%

Carmarthen East & Dinefwr (Plaid Cymru): n/a

Dwyfor Meirionnydd (Plaid Cymru): n/a

Llanelli (Lab): 17.62%

Pontypridd (Lab): 22.56%

Ynys Mon (Lab): 7.23%

– Seats in Wales where the Greens and Plaid Cymru are standing aside for the Liberal Democrats

There are three of these seats. One is Brecon & Radnorshire, which the Lib Dems won from the Conservatives in a by-election in August 2019.

The other two are:

Cardiff Central (Lab): 24.50%

Montgomeryshire (Con): 13.31%

– Seats in Wales where the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru are standing aside for the Greens

There is just one of these seats: Vale of Glamorgan, won by the Conservatives in 2017. The Greens would take the seat on a swing of 23.35%.