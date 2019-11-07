A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death in west London.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at the Civic Centre on High Street in Uxbridge shortly before 4.40pm on Thursday.

The 18-year-old victim was found with a critical stab injury and was taken to a west London hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5.25pm, Scotland Yard said.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to a north-west London police station for questioning.

Police said a male, aged in his teens, also suffered a non-life-threatening knife injury to his ear in the incident.

DCI Noel McHugh, who will be leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic loss of life. A young man with his whole life ahead of him has been fatally attacked.

“We are doing everything we can to find those involved. One male is currently in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We need to hear from those in and around the area. Do the right thing and call police with what you heard and saw.

“Equally if you captured footage of the incident on your mobile phone at any point of the incident, please contact my team who are ready to take your call.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 5537/7NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.