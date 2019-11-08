A taxi driver who murdered mother-of-five Sarah Wellgreen is to be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday.

Ben Lacomba was found guilty of killing his ex-partner Ms Wellgreen, 46, who disappeared without a trace in October 2018.

Despite extensive searches, her body has never been found.

Lacomba, 39, was convicted of her murder by a crown court jury in October. The pair had split up in 2014 but still lived together at their home in New Ash Green, Kent, at the time of her disappearance.

The trial heard how he killed beautician Ms Wellgreen in a “calculated manner designed to avoid detection, to leave no trace” and to “remove her from his life forever”.

Ben Lacomba was found guilty of Ms Wellgreen’s murder in October (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The couple met online in 2004, but by the time of her disappearance their relationship was marked by “tensions and problems”, the court heard.

Lacomba said he was asleep in bed on the night of the alleged killing.

But the court heard that he switched off a CCTV system in the middle of the night and parked his car in an unusual spot in an attempt to evade detection.