A teenager will be sentenced for murdering the schoolgirl Ellie Gould.

Thomas Griffiths, now 18, stabbed Ellie to death in her family home in Calne, Wiltshire, on May 3.

Wiltshire Police arrested Griffiths a short time after Ellie’s body was discovered at about 3.15pm.

Ellie Gould (Wiltshire Police/PA)

Ellie, an A-Level student at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, died from multiple stab wounds.

Griffiths, then aged 17, pleaded guilty to a charge of murder during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court in August.

Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, lifted reporting restrictions that prevented the media from identifying Griffiths.

He said the teenager, who will be sentenced on Friday morning, had committed an “extremely grave crime”.

Wiltshire Police previously said Griffiths, of Derry Hill, Wiltshire, murdered Ellie in a violent attack.

Officers were able to quickly identify and arrest Griffiths after Ellie’s body was discovered.

The teenager initially denied having seen Ellie that day, or in the days before her death.

In a tribute issued after her death, Ellie’s family described her as “fun-loving and a joy to be around”.

They added: “We would like Ellie to be remembered as a kind, caring young lady with a wonderful, fun personality.”

Lisa Percy, headteacher of Hardenhuish School, said pupils and staff had been left “absolutely devastated” by the murder.