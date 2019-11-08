A schoolboy who stabbed his former girlfriend to death after she finished with him has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years and six months.

Thomas Griffiths, now 18, stabbed Ellie Gould at her home in Calne in Wiltshire on May 3 after she ended their relationship.

He left the 17-year-old lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor, where her father discovered her four hours later.

Bristol Crown Court heard on Friday that Griffiths had placed Ellie’s hand on the knife in her neck to make it look as though she had killed herself.