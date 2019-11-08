A wood flour milling company has been charged with corporate manslaughter after four workers were killed in an explosion in 2015.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge Wood Treatment Limited with corporate manslaughter and George Boden, one of its directors, with gross negligence manslaughter.

Three men and one woman died after the blast at the site in Bosley, near Macclesfield, on July 17 2015.

The CPS said in a statement: “The company, Mr Boden, and two others who were managers for the company, have also been charged with health and safety offences.

“These decisions were made following a careful review of all of the evidence presented to us by Cheshire Police as a result of their lengthy and complex joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive.”