Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne changed his audience’s lives, his funeral eulogy said.

RTE’s former director general Bob Collins paid tribute to his “profoundly human” colleague, who put viewers at ease with his informal style and was a natural listener.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined Byrne’s wife Kathleen and other members of his family at the funeral Mass in Dublin.

He died earlier this week aged 85 following a long illness.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar watch as Gay Byrne’s coffin is carried into St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Collins said: “The audience knew instinctively that here was the genuine article.

“Here was one who spoke to and for them.

“Here was one who could and did change their lives.

“He made a difference in our world, and for that our society will be forever in his debt.”