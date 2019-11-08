Jeremy Corbyn has toured Tory marginals while Jo Swinson has visited a string of Conservative strongholds during the first phase of the election campaign.

By contrast Boris Johnson has stopped off in only a handful of seats, but has been to all four nations of the UK.

Mr Corbyn has made the most visits so far, including 10 Conservative seats being targeted by Labour.

These have ranged from Telford, where the Tories’ majority in 2017 was 720 and Labour needs a swing of just 0.9% to win, to Macclesfield where the swing is a challenging 7.9%.

The Labour leader has also attended events in two Labour strongholds (Manchester Central and his own seat of Islington North); two Labour marginals (Battersea and Crewe & Nantwich – both Tory targets); and two seats held most recently by Independents: Putney, former seat of ex-Tory MP Justine Greening, and Liverpool Riverside, former seat of ex-Labour MP Louise Ellman.

Mr Corbyn has yet to visit a Liberal Democrat constituency – but this isn’t entirely a surprise, as there are very few Labour-Lib Dem battleground seats at this election.

(PA graphic)

Jo Swinson, the Lib Dem leader, has likewise steered almost entirely clear of Labour constituencies.

Instead she has spent her time dropping in on five Conservative strongholds, some of which would need very big swings to change hands, such as Watford (18.3%), Esher & Walton (20.7%) and North East Somerset (22.7%).

She has also visited Fife North East, where in 2017 the SNP had a majority of just two votes over the Lib Dems.

And she has gone to the Labour seat of Kensington, where former Tory MP Sam Gyimah is standing for the Lib Dems, and where he would need a swing of 15.1% to win.

Mr Johnson’s itinerary has not been as focused on targets as those of his counterparts.

He has visited two safe Tory seats (Bury St Edmunds and Meriden), a seat that isn’t a Tory target (Labour-held Cambridge), and a seat in Northern Ireland where the Tories aren’t standing (Newry & Armagh).

But he has been to three Labour marginals which the Tories are hoping to win: Stockton South, Ashfield and Alyn & Deeside.

He has also visited Hendon, a Tory marginal in London that is on Labour’s target list; Moray, a Tory marginal in Scotland on the SNP’s target list; and Broxtowe, where former Tory MP Anna Soubry is hoping to hold the seat for the Independent Group for Change – and where both the Conservatives and Labour fancy their chances.

The overall tallies so far are: Jeremy Corbyn 16 seats, Boris Johnson 10 seats, Jo Swinson seven seats.

The figures are for the period October 30 to November 8.