The parts of Britain which have been battered by heavy floods are set to avoid further downpours as rapid temperature drops threaten a frosty start to Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates described it as “quite a messy weather picture” with a mix of low temperatures, frost, rain and even the potential of snow in some places.

But he added: “I think the most important thing is that the areas which have been affected by floods should avoid rain and get some respite.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson helps with the clean up at an opticians as he visits Matlock, Derbyshire to view the flooding (PA)

During a visit to the flood-hit town of Matlock in Derbyshire on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the widespread flooding across the UK “is not looking like something we need to escalate to the level of a national emergency”.

Mr Johnson said the Government will “certainly stand by ready to help” after the country was hit by deluge of water described as “almost biblical” by residents in Toll Bar, near Doncaster.

His visit came after the death of a woman who was reportedly swept away by floodwater as parts of the Midlands and northern England were battered by a month’s worth of rain in one day.

The body of the woman, who has not been identified, was recovered in Darley Dale, near Matlock, at about 10.40am on Friday, Derbyshire Police said.

She was reported to have been swept away by floodwater in Rowsley in the early hours.

Yorkshire and the Midlands were among the worst-affected areas. The Environment Agency had issued seven severe flood warnings suggesting there is a “danger to life”.

All seven warnings are for the River Don, at Barnby Dun, Bently, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge caravan site.

There are also 63 warnings telling people to take immediate action in light of expected flooding, along with 99 alerts which urged residents to be prepared.

A heavy band of rain is set to spread east across Northern Ireland into Saturday before drying out in the evening.

County Down could see up to 50mm, although most areas in the region could get 20-30mm.

Mr Keates said that some snow is possible in parts of Wales and the first snow of the autumn could hit the mountain tops of Snowdonia.

Cold weather is also on the way in parts.

Mr Keates said: “In the coldest temperatures in Scotland, it could be minus 6C while parts of southern England could see minus 2C.”