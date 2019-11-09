In Pictures: World leaders mark 30th anniversary of the day Berlin Wall fell
By
Press Association 2019
Leaders from Germany and other European nations are attending ceremonies to mark the 30th anniversary of the day the Berlin Wall came down.
The main event is being held at the Bernauer Strasse, where one of the last parts of the wall that divided the city for 28 years still stands.
Light installations, concerts and public debates are also being held throughout the city and other parts of Germany to mark the anniversary.