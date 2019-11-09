The Queen and the Prime Minister have joined a crowd of thousands to pay tribute to all those who lost in their lives in conflicts at the annual Festival of Remembrance.

Alongside the Queen in the royal box at the Royal Albert Hall were senior royals including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who earlier this week was forced to pull out of engagements because of ill health.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also in attendance on Saturday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)

It was the first time the Sussexes and Cambridges appeared in public together since Harry and Meghan opened up about their struggles in an emotional television documentary.

In the documentary, filmed during the Sussexes’ recent official visit to southern Africa, the duke said he and his brother William were now “on different paths” and have “good days” and “bad days” in their relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)

Saturday’s event was also attended by the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

All were dressed in dark clothing as they watched from the box, clapping and giving standing ovations throughout the service.

The Prime Minister sat in a box next to the royals with his partner Carrie Symonds.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds (Chris Jackson/PA)

This year’s event, organised by the Royal British Legion, marks 75 years since notable battles of 1944 including Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, D-Day and the collaboration of Commonwealth and Allied forces.

A standing ovation was given to 44 veterans who represented those who served in the battles of 1944.

The service also recognised Colonel Gail Halvorsen, who is best known as the “Berlin Candy Bomber” after he dropped candy to German children during the Berlin Airlift from 1948 to 1949.

The 99-year-old received a standing ovation while he was on stage with Vera Mitschirch, who was one of the one of the children who received the candy.

The service also paid tribute to RFA Mounts Bay, which delivered supplies and aid to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian this year.

A video was played which showed the destruction of the hurricane and the aid provided by RFA Mounts Bay crew.

This year’s event also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters.

The Band of HM @RoyalMarines perform Norwegian Pirate. pic.twitter.com/QYhgBuB5bb — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) November 9, 2019

Festival presenter Huw Edwards described the GCH as being at the forefront of intelligence gathering in the UK.

The mood fell sombre when The Last Post rang out in the theatre, and during the minutes of silence poppy petals drifted from the ceiling.

The service concluded with traditional prayers, hymns and blessings before an enthusiastic rendition of God Save the Queen.

The Queen waved to the crowd before leaving.

Musical performances were led by Jeff Goldblum, James Blunt, Louise Dearman and Colin Thackeray.