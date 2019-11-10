Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton said she is “concerned” about the path on which the UK is headed.

The US 2016 Democratic presidential nominee was speaking in London on Sunday night alongside her daughter Chelsea to launch their new book – The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories of Courage And Resilience.

Mrs Clinton was asked by event moderator Professor Mary Beard about her thoughts on how the UK is changing.

Hillary Clinton talking to Mary Beard (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I’ve always admired Britain,” she said at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

“I am, as a great admirer, concerned because I can’t make sense of what is happening.

“In my own country as well. I don’t understand it.

“It’s hard to figure out exactly where you’re headed.”

Chelsea Clinton was also in attendance (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mrs Clinton said she was aware of the upcoming General Election.

“We really do count on you coming out of this in a smart and effective, successful way, however it turns out,” she said.

She added it was important for democracies to stick together given the pressure from “dictatorships and authoritarian regimes”.

Mrs Clinton said that she has seen the UK “sort of shrink” and “turn inward”.

“To be trying to separate yourself from Europe at a time when democracies need to stick together, because we are truly under pressure from dictatorships and authoritarian regimes,” she said.

“We have a president who admires dictators and takes their help and does all kind of crazy stuff.

“We need you to be the sane member of this partnership going forward.”