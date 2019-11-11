A solemn start to Monday’s campaign trail events saw party leaders pause to remember those who died in armed conflicts during the two minutes’ silence on Armistice Day.
But the accord was soon shattered by a surprise announcement from the Brexit Party that it would not stand candidates in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives in the 2017 election.
The Liberal Democrats were at the High Court to file proceedings for a judicial review of the editorial decision by ITV to keep them out of the leaders’ debate, and Boris Johnson broke his alcohol ban momentarily as he sipped a pint in a Wolverhampton pub.
