Former US president Jimmy Carter has been admitted to hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to recent falls, his spokeswoman said.

The procedure will take place at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

Mr Carter, 95, has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery.

He travelled to Nashville, Tennessee, and helped build a Habitat for Humanity home after receiving 14 stitches following a fall on October 6.

And he was briefly treated in hospital after fracturing his pelvis on October 21.

He received a cancer diagnosis in 2015 but has since said he is cancer-free.

Nearly four decades after he left office, the nation’s oldest ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in his tiny hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.