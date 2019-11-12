Serious flooding has closed roads in Northern Ireland.

The River Bann burst its banks near the north coast. Strand Road in Coleraine was left under water.

The Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning for rain in counties Antrim and Down.

Good morning. Bright spells for most but also some rain or showers. The far south & the northwest of England the driest. Cold & windy, particularly the west with coastal gales. Very strong winds this morning for north Wales & Liverpool Bay. https://t.co/cQSfu1VDbo ^Sam pic.twitter.com/bY8KQCr7IB — Met Office (@metoffice) November 12, 2019

Winds gusted at up to 60mph in exposed areas.

The busy commuter route between Bangor and Belfast was also affected by flooding.

Flooding has also been reported on the road between Coleraine and Londonderry, on the Bangor Road between Larch Hill and Cultra Station Road.

The Hillhall Road in Lisburn has also been affected.

The strongest recorded winds were at 63mph at Malin Head and 62mph at Orlock Head.