Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon were at the forefront of election campaigning on Tuesday, while the Welsh Liberal Democrats launched their plans.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (left) and former leader Ed Miliband (right) are shown the water level in Bentley, Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn set out Labour’s plans for education in Blackpool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Corbyn said: ‘I see education as an escalator running alongside you throughout life that you can get on and off whenever you want. That’s what Labour’s National Education Service will offer people – free education, as a right for all.’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Labour party shadow education secretary Angela Rayner also addressed supporters in Blackpool, saying her party will ‘throw open the door to retraining, upskilling, and lifelong learning’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill joined Sinn Fein candidates John Finucane, left, Declan Kearney and Paul Maskey, right, as they headed to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland in Belfast to hand in their nomination papers (Liam McBurney/PA)

Alliance Party representatives Donnamarie Higgins, candidate for west Belfast, party leader Naomi Long, MLA for south Belfast Paula Bradshaw and former Lord Mayor of Belfast and Councillor for north Belfast Nuala McAllister also dropped off their nomination papers (Liam McBurney/PA)

In Scotland, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon met 11-month-old Riley Williamson during a visit to Gilmerton, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, Labour shadow heath secretary Jonathan Ashworth met a future voter during a visit to Kings Mill hospital in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire (Labour Party/PA)