The Northern Ireland Conservative Party will contest four constituencies at the forthcoming General Election.

Gary Hynds, the party’s deputy chairman in the region, will run as a candidate in Lagan Valley.

Matthew Robinson will stand in North Down, Grant Abraham in Strangford and Aaron Rankin in East Antrim.

Gary Hynds will run as a candidate in Lagan Valley at the General Election next month (NI Conservatives/PA)

While the Conservative Party won the last General Election across the UK, they perform comparatively poorly across Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies.

The party does not currently have any elected representatives in the region.

NI Conservatives chairman Neil Johnson described their candidates as “an alternative to the embittered politics of Stormont”.

“For the Northern Ireland Conservatives, we have recently been focusing on increasing our membership, which has risen by 30% since March, with our eyes on the next local elections,” he said.

“A General Election became inevitable the moment that Parliament paralysed itself by defying the will of the people and the 2016 referendum.

“So, we will be fighting this election on the principles of getting Brexit done, offering an alternative to the stagnated politics of Northern Ireland and with a determination to deliver the benefits of Conservative representation that the rest of the United Kingdom experience.

“We are the only party in Northern Ireland with a plan for the way forward – with other parties preferring delay or blocking Brexit altogether.

“But Northern Ireland needs stability, with further uncertainty unthinkable for business and society alike. This is the reason the Conservative Party is standing candidates in Northern Ireland and asking for your vote. A vote for hope, aspiration and prosperity.”