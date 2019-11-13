A surge in the opinion polls for the Conservative Party and more Labour spending developments dominate the front pages on Wednesday.

The Times and the Daily Express lead on a rise in the pre-election opinion polls for the Conservatives following the Brexit Party’s decision to withdraw candidates from Tory-held seats.

The Guardian, the i and the Daily Mirror report Labour will outspend the Tories with an ambitious “rescue” plan for the NHS.

The Independent carries a story saying the Tories are now in damage control mode over their “fake” claims about how much Labour’s election promises would cost.

And The Daily Telegraph leads with Boris Johnson saying Brexit will start a green revolution.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports on the death of war hero Lord Bramall, lamenting that he died while the stigma of false child abuse allegations still hung over him.

The Sun leads with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex deciding not to spend Christmas with the Queen.

The Financial Times says Britain’s six biggest auditors will be tested by the government on their ability to survive a financial shock.

Metro reports on the jailing of a couple for strangling their two teenage sons.

And the Daily Star rallies against moves to make Christmas more “woke”.