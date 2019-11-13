Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been branded a “terrorist sympathiser” by a Church of Scotland minister during an election campaign visit.

As the Labour leader was entering the Heart of Scotstoun community centre in Glasgow on Wednesday, he stopped to tell reporters about a scarf he was wearing, which had been given to him by representatives of the Who Cares Scotland charity.

But he was interrupted by Richard Cameron, the minister at Scotstoun Parish Church, who shouted: “I thought you’d be wearing your Islamic jihad scarf.

Mr Corbyn took his election campaign to Glasgow on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Do you think that the man who is going to be prime minister of this country should be a terrorist sympathiser, Mr Corbyn?

“Who’s going to be the first terrorist invited to the House of Commons when you’re prime minister?”

Mr Corbyn did not react to Mr Cameron, and was then ushered into the community centre by Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.

Mr Cameron then accused Mr Corbyn of “running away”.

A spokeswoman for the Church of Scotland later rebuked Mr Cameron.

She said: “The Church of Scotland as an organisation has a long history of engaging with politicians through a number of different channels.

“Whilst we may occasionally robustly challenge policy issues with which we disagree, we always intend to do that in a way that is polite and measured and allows for reasoned debate.”