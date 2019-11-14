The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posted a new photograph of their son Archie with Harry and the Prince of Wales to mark Charles’s 71st birthday.

The black and white image by Chris Allerton, from Archie’s christening, shows the infant royal in his baptism robes.

Harry is seen holding his son in his arms, gazing proudly down at him, as Charles stands by his side looking at his youngest grandchild.

The Instagram message reads: “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

The Cambridges also sent Charles a birthday message on their official social media accounts, posting a touching image of him with Prince Louis.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Prince of Wales!#HappyBirthdayHRH 🎂 pic.twitter.com/TGpiL7a1ro — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 14, 2019

The heir to the throne is seen holding Louis’ hands as the royal youngster is in Kate’s arms.

The photo was part of a series taken to mark Charles’s milestone 70th last year.

It was also accompanied by a photo of Charles and William, and another of Charles, William and Harry, in military dress, laughing together.

Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!#HappyBirthdayHRH @ClarenceHouse pic.twitter.com/s3fUOJq4uv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2019

The prince is away on a tour of India in Mumbai, where he received a birthday present of bonsai fairy gardens from a group of Indian schoolchildren.

Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales! To mark HRH’s 71st Birthday, here’s photo from 1960 of the then Prince Charles holding a baby Prince Andrew.#HappyBirthdayHRH🎉 pic.twitter.com/scrYVHrJst — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) November 14, 2019

It included a photo of a young Duke of Edinburgh holding his baby son Charles in the air.

The Duke of York’s Twitter feed shared a photo from 1960 of Charles holding baby Prince Andrew.