Fire crews are tackling a large blaze in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Images posted on social media show firefighters tackling flames coming out of the windows on the top floors of a building on Bradshawgate.

Reports suggest that the building is student accommodation.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said 20 fire engines were at the scene and that the building was being evacuated.

🚒 There are 20 fire engines tackling the blaze in Bolton👩‍🚒👨‍🚒Firefighters are evacuating the building — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) November 15, 2019

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also said they were at the scene.

GMP Bolton North posted on Facebook: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Bradshawgate and have a number of road closures in place.

“Please avoid the area until further notice.”

Incumbent Labour candidate for Bolton South East, Yasmin Qureshi, warned people to stay away from the area and said she would be in contact with the emergency services.

She said on Twitter: “There is an ongoing incident in #Bolton town centre and the emergency services are asking people to stay away from the area for the time being. I will be liaising with the police and fire services to stay informed of developments.”