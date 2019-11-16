Jeremy Corbyn and other senior party figures met in London to hammer out the final details of the Labour manifesto, while Boris Johnson went door-knocking in Mansfield, Jo Swinson made pizza in London, and Nicola Sturgeon had a fishy encounter in Arbroath.

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday’s General Election campaign events around the country.

Jeremy Corbyn attended the Labour clause V meeting on the party’s manifesto at Savoy Place in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

As he arrived for the manifesto talks, Unite leader Len McCluskey approached protesters chanting in support of free movement at the entrance (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson went door-knocking in Mansfield to start his Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The PM was hoping to boost the election cause of Tory candidate Ben Bradley, who won the seat from Labour in 2017 by a majority of 1,057 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson was checking on a newly-planted tree as she highlighted the party’s pledge to plant 60 million trees a year (Shaun Connolly/PA)

On a later campaign visit in Bermondsey, London, Ms Swinson was given a lesson in making pizza at a cafe owned by Italians (Shaun Connolly/PA)

After the cookery lesson, Ms Swinson discussed the uncertainly caused by Brexit with a number of EU citizens at the cafe (Shaun Connolly/PA)

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon was on the campaign trail in Arbroath, Angus (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The First Minister and the SNP’s local candidate Dave Doogan had a taste of the town’s famous Arbroath Smokies (Andrew Milligan/PA)