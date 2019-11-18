Six seals have been released back into the wild after they were nursed back to health, including one who had been injured in a suspected dog attack.

The seal pups were treated at the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre near King’s Lynn in Norfolk before they were released into the river at Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire on Monday.

Staff named the common seals after mythical creatures, in line with the annual theme at the centre where all seals are named to make it easier for staff to give them the correct food and veterinary treatment.

Pixie, who was rescued at Happisburgh in Norfolk in August, was among those being released.

Common seal pups Pixie and Buckbeak are released back into the wild after being nursed back to full health at the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

She had suffered puncture wounds around her mouth and muzzle after it is believed she was disturbed by dogs.

Also being released was female common seal Goblin, who had a swollen and infected hind flipper when she was rescued at Lowestoft in Suffolk in August.

She had antibiotics and staff bathed her flipper twice daily initially, and after weeks of care, the infection improved.

The names of the four other seals who were released are Kraken, Womble, Ent and Buckbeak.

Common seal pup Ent is released back into the wild near Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

RSPCA centre manager Alison Charles said: “In the last few years we have sadly seen a real increase in the number of seals coming to us with injuries usually caused by man-made objects – but we are still caring for lots of seals, commons and greys, who are poorly or injured.

“I am incredibly proud of the work of the staff and volunteers at East Winch who make days like today possible through their hard work and dedication caring for the animals.

“We also have to thank the public because they are so supportive of our work and continue to raise money for our centre and make donations to help the animals.

Common seal pup Goblin is released back into the wild (Joe Giddens/PA)

“As a charity, we wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the support of the public.”

The centre has helped three seals with plastic flying discs stuck around their necks since 2017.