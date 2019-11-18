1. According to the Centre for Retail Research, how many retail stores have closed so far in 2019 to the nearest thousand?

2. “What’s the point in you coming on and not saying anything?” – Who did Lorraine Kelly say this to live on Good Morning Britain?

3. Which British actor, famous for appearing in The Wire and Luther, has had a new species of wasp named after him?

4. What unusual gift did the Duchess of Cornwall receive from a five-year-old during a visit to a community centre in Auckland?

Answers: 1. 6,000 2. Jennifer Arcuri 3. Idris Elba 4. A golden wreath of Cadbury’s Crunchie bars