Police have praised honest residents who have repeatedly handed in bundles of thousands of pounds in cash which have turned up in their village.

Since 2014, 12 packages of £20 notes have been dumped in plain sight in the streets of Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, and they almost always add up to exactly £2,000.

The latest unusual find occurred on Monday, with the cash being left at different locations in the former pit community.

The mystery parcels have led the police to interview local people and speak to organisations including banks and the Post Office, and even carry out tests for fingerprints.

Despite the police inquiries, the finds remain a mystery.

Detective Constable John Forster, of Peterlee CID, said: “These bundles are always left in plain sight such as on pavements and discovered by random members of the public who have handed them in.

“This is the fourth bundle handed in this year.

“This could be the work of a Good Samaritan but we would like to thank the residents who have shown incredible community spirit by handing the money in.

“The circumstances remain a mystery so we would welcome any information that will help us get to the bottom of these random incidents.”

If you have any information, call 101 and ask to speak to DC Forster.

It is understood anyone handing in the cash could make a claim to keep it if it is not claimed by its owner.