The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been given a traditional Maori greeting with a boisterous haka on the grounds of Auckland’s Government House.

Charles and Camilla were greeted on the grounds by the Maori elders Kaumatua and Kuia and performed the hongi – a greeting which saw them rub noses.

The elders then explained aspects of the welcome which saw a Maori warrior lay down a dart in a challenge, or wero, to Charles.

The Duchess of Cornwall is given a traditional welcome by Maori elder Kaumatua (Victoria Jones/PA)

A karanga – a call of welcome – was followed by a haka performed by members of the New Zealand Defence Force’s Maori cultural group

Charles then took the Royal Salute and inspected the Guard, before going on to hold private audiences with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and opposition leader Simon Bridges.