The Duke of York’s sit-down chat with the BBC’s still dominates the papers.

The “fallout continues” after Andrew’s interview, according to The Daily Telegraph, which along with The Times cites businesses and charities as threatening to sever ties with the royal.

The Daily Mirror says Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has been interviewed by BBC’s Panorama programme, while the Daily Mail says Epstein tried to use the duke’s name to lure a victim.

But the Queen has backed Andrew “despite backlash” to his interview, according to the Daily Express.

The i newspaper reports the “Election ignites” as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn prepare to go head-to-head in a live debate.

Tuesday's front page: Election ignites – Battle for Number 10 is on as leaders prepare for ITV debate#tomorrowspaperstoday #skynews #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/N3J0JnRTVD — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 18, 2019

Mr Johnson has been forced to shelve a “corporation tax cut” to free up £6billion for public services as an election promise, the Financial Times says.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 19 November https://t.co/WLLNPXDPSY pic.twitter.com/yCdv1EWG4Q — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 18, 2019

The Independent says there are 9.5 million eligible “missing voters” who have not registered who “could decide this election”.

NHS leaders have warned that there is a “Staffing crisis” of doctors and nurses which is putting “patients at risk”, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 19 November 2019: Staffing crisis putting safety of patients at risk, warn NHS chiefs pic.twitter.com/khYTMP5IRQ — The Guardian (@guardian) November 19, 2019

Metro says two teenagers have been locked up for a total of at least 44 years for fatally stabbing 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in an east London park.

Tuesday's front page:44 YEARS FORJODIE KILLERS pic.twitter.com/pMCtqVIIS7 — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 18, 2019

And the Daily Star reports that “PC flakes” have killed off “cheeky chat” in the workplace.