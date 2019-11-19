Former rugby player Gareth Thomas has told how the Duke of Sussex offered support to him and his family after he publicly revealed he was HIV positive.

The ex-Wales rugby captain told ITV’s Loose Women that Harry contacted him straight away.

“When I came out publicly about my living with HIV status, he straight away contacted me, he offered support – not just for me – he said, ‘Are your mum and dad OK? Is your husband OK? Is your stepdaughter OK?'”

Gareth Thomas with the Duke of Sussex (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The pair have since collaborated on a new film released by the Terrence Higgins Trust to mark national HIV Testing Week.

Thomas added: “We need to also break the stigma of getting tested. People are fearful of being tested.”

On revealing his diagnosis, he said: “It’s impacted my life in a way that has made me so powerful. I am stripped bare.

“I have nothing to hide which is actually quite a free feeling, it’s really nice. It’s really, really nice.

“What I see now every day which gives me more – this is not about me – more strength and more belief in what I represent, I see people talking about HIV.”

After Thomas revealed he was HIV positive, Harry, on his SussexRoyal social media account, described him as an “absolute legend”.

The duke said: “In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and shattering stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while living with HIV.”