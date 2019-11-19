This autumn has been a tough one for the UK with many parts seeing record levels of rain and below average temperatures, but with sunshine showing up in the unlikeliest of places.

Here we take a look at November’s weird weather so far – based on Met Office data up to November 17.

– Rain

Nottinghamshire has seen the most rain compared with the average – with 189% of its monthly average falling already.

A further 20 counties including Aberdeenshire, Buckinghamshire and Herefordshire have had more than their average.

A flooded street in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sheffield has smashed its autumn record, seeing 440.8mm of rain so far – topping a record of 425.2mm set in 2000.

The Shetland Islands have been much drier than usual – with just 17% of the average November rain to date.

– Cold

Across the UK November has been an average of 0.9C below the long-term average.

Scotland has been the coldest UK country, with temperatures 1.6C below average.

Sutherland takes the prize for coldest county, with the mercury dipping 2.3C below average over November so far.

Last night was the coldest night of the #Autumn so far There is also plenty of #freezingfog across parts of England and east Wales, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/b8MlYUojlk — Met Office (@metoffice) November 19, 2019

– Sun

Lerwick has surpassed its usual amount of sunshine for the time of year, with 44.8 hours, compared with a monthly average of 33.8.

The town’s sunshine levels are made even more surprising by the fact it sees an hour less daylight than the South East of England.