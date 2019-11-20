The president of the Oxford Union has resigned after a blind student was forcibly removed from a debate event by a security guards.

Postgraduate student Ebenezer Azamati was taken from the venue by a security guard when he tried to return to a seat before the debate last month.

Union president Brendan McGrath wrote in a statement posted to Facebook late on Tuesday that he had resigned because it was his “job to ensure that every Member feels welcome at the Oxford Union”.

Please see the below statement regarding the incident prior to the No Confidence debate. Further statements and updates will be released at the earliest opportunity. pic.twitter.com/ReiKJ2bhCy — Oxford Union (@OxfordUnion) November 18, 2019

“For all of my shortcomings, and all of my mistakes, I apologise profusely and unqualifiedly,” he added.

Mr Azamati, an international relations scholar from Ghana, said his treatment left him feeling “unwelcome in the Union, Oxford and even the country”.

He successfully appealed on Saturday against what he told the BBC were claims of “false violent disorder” by the union.

The society operates independently of the university and has hosted speakers and debates since 1823.