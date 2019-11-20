A young woman has released a dramatic X-ray showing how a major part of her skull was removed because of swelling of her brain suffered when she was knocked down on a pedestrian crossing.

Steph Blake, of Totton, Southampton, was seriously injured in the accident which happened on the A35 Totton bypass in June 2018.

The 22-year-old was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she underwent a six-hour operation to remove part of her skull.

She was in a coma for 19 days and has undergone two further operations.

Miss Blake, who has not been able to take up a job offer as a cabin crew member with easyJet because of ongoing issues including fatigue, memory loss and concentration, has issued photos of her injuries to raise awareness during Road Safety Week which runs until November 24.

Recalling the accident, she said: “I remember the cars had stopped and the lane being empty, then I remember a car at my left hip.

“I can also remember laying on the ground and think I have memory of people coming to help. After that there is just nothing. The next thing I recall is waking up in hospital and seeing my dad.”

She added: “The past year or so has been the most difficult of my life and the incident has affected me in so many ways.

“I was devastated that I couldn’t take up my cabin crew job and it is difficult not to think about how things could have been different.

“However, I have to remember that I’m lucky to be alive. I’m determined to look to the future and move forward with my life.

“Nothing will change what has happened, but I just want to encourage people to always be careful on the road. Failing to do so can have massive consequences.”

Claire Howard, serious injury expert at Irwin Mitchell solicitors, which is helping Miss Blake access specialist rehabilitation treatment, said: “This case is yet another example of the huge effect that road traffic collisions can have on those involved, with Steph suffering devastating, life-threatening injuries which have impacted greatly on her life.

“While Steph has undoubtedly made great progress considering everything she has been through, she still continues to experience significant issues related to the injuries.

“Not only that, but she has also faced the heartbreak of her life changing causing her to miss out on a dream job opportunity.”