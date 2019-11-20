A farm in Maidenhead has been spotted using alpacas to protect its turkeys from predators including foxes ahead of Christmas.

The free-range turkeys are guarded at the Copas Traditional Turkeys farm in Cookham near Maidenhead as they wander their habitat.

According to the turkey farm, it has a herd of 10 alpacas which guard the turkeys against predators.

The farm said: “We now have 10 beautiful boys at our farm and are on the lookout for more friends to join them.”

(Steve Parsons/PA Images)

According to the BBC, Tom Copas, the owner of the family business, came up with the idea in 2015 after a series of fox attacks resulted in hundreds of birds being killed at the farm.

The family farm has been in the turkey business since 1957.