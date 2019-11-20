A million more homes will be delivered in the next five years under Conservative housing plans which include measures designed to “empower” renters and help first-time buyers.

Boris Johnson said he would change the law to end “no fault evictions” which see tenants forced out of rental properties without a good reason.

The measure came among plans to help renters buy homes with long-term, fixed-rate mortgages requiring only 5% deposits – and a pledge to offer 30% discounts for local, first-time buyers.

The Prime Minister also vowed to introduce “Lifetime Rental Deposits” so down payments can be transferred from one property to the next – before the deposit from the first property is repaid.

Mr Johnson said the Tories would deliver one million more new homes in the next five years by tackling inefficiencies in the planning sector and reviewing new ways to support home ownership following the end of the Help To Buy scheme in 2023.

The party could not immediately provide costings for the policies.

Mr Johnson said: “The Conservatives have always been the party of home ownership, but under a Conservative majority government in 2020 we can and will do even more to ensure everyone can get on and realise their dream of owning their home.

“At the moment, renting a property can also be an uncertain and unsettling business, and the costs of deposits make it harder to move. We are going to fix that.

“A Conservative majority government will empower renters and give them greater peace of mind.

Boris Johnson pledged help for home buyers and renters (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We will end no fault evictions, so that landlords can’t remove tenants without good reason, and introduce Lifetime Rental Deposits so renters don’t have to save up for a new deposit while their money is tied up in an old one.

“It’s because we will get Brexit done that we can focus on helping people get on the property ladder or move up it, whereas Labour’s plans for two chaotic referendums would hold this country back.”

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick added: “A Conservative majority government will make sure we have the homes we need in every part of the country. We delivered one million homes in the last five years and we’ll deliver at least another million in the next five years.

“We’ll help renters make the leap onto the housing ladder and we’ll provide discounts for first-time buyers in their local areas.

“It’s only by getting Brexit done with the Conservatives that we can concentrate on growing the number of homes and homeowners – whereas Labour would dither and delay for another year in pursuit of two more chaotic referendums.”