North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has turned down an invitation by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to participate in a regional summit next week, media in Pyongyang has reported.

Mr Kim has blamed the South for a deep freeze in inter-Korean relations.

The Korean Central News Agency said there was no reason for Mr Kim to visit the South under a “murky” atmosphere.

Mr Kim and Mr Moon in happier times (AP)

It criticised Mr Moon’s government for failing to uphold agreements reached between their leaders.

The souring of relations follows diplomacy which has seen US President Donald Trump meet Mr Kim in Singapore, Vietnam and the Demilitarised Zone in moves intended to find a solution to Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.