The Duchess of Cambridge has cancelled an appearance at an awards ceremony due to an undisclosed matter relating to her children.

Kate was due to join William at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London’s West End, but her husband arrived alone for the event celebrating individuals working to save some of the world’s most iconic animals and habitats.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said: “The duchess is no longer able to attend the Tusk awards due to the children.”

The Duke of Cambridge attended the Tusk Conservation Awards without his wife (Toby Melville/PA)

The spokeswoman would not discuss further the reasons behind Kate’s decision, but said the Cambridges had attended an afternoon tea event with the winners at Kensington Palace.

The duke and duchess have three children, eldest son Prince George, aged six, daughter Princess Charlotte, aged four, and their youngest child Prince Louis, who is almost 19-months-old.

With the couple able to leave their children to attend the afternoon event it is not thought the health of the youngsters was an issue.

When the duke arrived at the venue for the glittering awards, at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square, he was met by Sir Kenneth Olisa, the Lord Lieutenant of London, before walking the green carpet outside the building.

The awards are organised by Tusk, a conservation organisation working in Africa that William supports as patron.