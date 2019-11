The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall received a traditional welcome when they visited a tribal meeting ground during their visit to New Zealand.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited Tuahiwi Marae, a tribal meeting ground on the South Island of New Zealand (Chris Jackson/PA)

Camilla spoke to children during a literacy event at Turanga Library (Victoria Jones/PA)

The royal couple received a traditional welcome in Tuahiwi Marae (Victoria Jones/PA)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ahern accompanied the couple to Cashmere High School to meet victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting (Tim Rooke/PA/PA)

The Prince of Wales receives a Hongi, a traditional Maori greeting during his visit to Tuahiwi Marae (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles wore a traditional cape at Tuahiwi Marae (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales and prime minister Jacinda Ardern during a visit to Christchurch Cathedral (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall takes part in a cooking class with the ‘The Cooks’ senior chefs during an active elderly engagement at the Salvation Army Centre in Christchurch (Chris Jackson/PA)