The leaders of the four largest Westminster parties were clashing in another TV set-piece.

The BBC is airing a two-hour episode of Question Time in Sheffield, where an audience was to quiz Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for 30 minutes each.

The Leaders’ Special (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

7.45pm

Ms Sturgeon was asked by an audience member to set out what she would do and said she first wanted Scotland’s voters to send a message at the election about what they wanted doing.

She was also asked whether the European Union would admit an independent Scotland to the bloc but Ms Sturgeon rejected suggestions that Scotland would not be allowed to do join.

She said Spain, which has faced a secession bid from Catalonia, would support the process if it was constitutional and said Brexit had changed attitudes in the EU to Scottish independence.

7.40pm

Ms Sturgeon said that her party had shown the way with progressive policies and said she wanted the whole of the UK to stay in the European Union.

She said Scotland, which voted strongly to Remain, had been treated with contempt in Westminster and she reiterated that she considered Brexit to be a mistake.

She accused Brexiteers of messing things up.

7.35pm

Ms Sturgeon wasted no time in saying that a second independence referendum would be high on her wishlist but that she would also be seeking guarantees on policies to end austerity.

She suggested Mr Corbyn might be more willing to negotiate after the election rather than before it.

She said Mr Corbyn would not compromise the chance of governing the country for the sake of a second Scottish referendum.

7.30pm

As Mr Corbyn’s segment came to an end, he said he was seeking an outright win for Labour and not contemplating a deal with other parties.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

He had been questioned about a potential deal with the SNP in the event of a hung parliament but ended his pitch by saying he was offering hope and again confirming his policy not to take sides in a new Brexit vote.

Closing the Corbyn segment of the debate, Bruce asked: “And just to be clear, in a yes or no answer, you are telling us tonight that you will… remain neutral on the issue of whether or not we should remain within the EU?”

Mr Corbyn replied: “Yes,” adding: “First heard here on Question Time.”

Mr Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds joined in the mockery of Mr Corbyn with her own tweet.

Labour’s Ian Lavery praised his leader’s performance.

You know what… that was the real @jeremycorbyn * polite* clear* considerate* concise A man with vision, intellect decency and real determination to transform our country in the interests of the many. Jeremy well done im proud of you#BBCQT #RealChange #OnYourSide — Ian Lavery (@IanLaveryMP) November 22, 2019

Leaving the stage, Mr Corbyn was replaced on stage by Ms Sturgeon.

7.25pm

Mr Corbyn said his party’s tax policy would not affect 95% of the population, but would be targeted.

Asked whether Scotland’s people would be allowed another vote on their future, Mr Corbyn said he did not see a new independence referendum as a priority but vowed to invest in the country. Further questioned by Bruce, he said it would not be allowed in the first part of a Labour-led government.

7.20pm

On climate change, Mr Corbyn said his party’s green policies would create jobs, citing a tidal lagoon project in Swansea.

He said the party would invest in transport and social infrastructure for the whole country.



7.15pm

Asked to say if he would campaign for Remain or Leave in any referendum on Brexit, Mr Corbyn faced jeers when he said he would adopt a neutral stance and carry out the instruction of the people.

He said his policy would bring the country back together again after another audience member said the country had already made its decision.

Mr Corbyn said he would adopt a “neutral stance” if he were prime minister during a second referendum.

An audience member asked: “Will you campaign to remain or leave the EU if elected. Why would anyone vote Labour without knowing the answer to that question?”

Mr Corbyn replied: “One, we will negotiate a credible Leave deal with the European Union,” at which point the audience started laughing.

He continued: “I’m trying to answer the gentleman’s question. Secondly, we will put that alongside Remain in a referendum.

“My role and the role of our government will be to ensure that that referendum is held in a fair atmosphere and we will abide by the result of it.

“And I will adopt, as prime minister, if I am at the time, a neutral stance so that I can credibly carry out the results of that to bring communities and country together rather than continuing an endless debate about the EU and Brexit.”

Another audience member praised Mr Corbyn’s stance, comparing it with the policy of former Labour PM Harold Wilson.

Conservative Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab quickly mocked Mr Corbyn’s position with a tweet.

7.10pm

Asked about the treatment by some party members of a then Labour MP Ruth Smeeth and anti-Semitism, Mr Corbyn defended the party’s record on freedom of speech and said the party had acted on cases of racist abuse.

Responding to an audience member who said that “freedom would be completely eroded” if Mr Corbyn got the keys to Number 10, the Labour leader said: “I absolutely defend the right of free speech.

“Freedoms and rights in a democracy are very, very important.

“I have spent my life getting into hot water for defending people because I believed their human rights should not be violated and that’s the kind of government that I intend to lead.”

A member of the audience asked: “I look at a video of Ruth Smeeth online where she was in a press conference with you and Ruth Smeeth, a Jewish MP, was heckled out of that press conference… and there you are at the end of the press conference chatting happily to that same heckler. I don’t buy this nice old grandpa, I see that video and that tells me all I need to know.”

Responding, Mr Corbyn said: “Nobody should suffer any abuse in public life or privately,” adding: “Many women Labour MPs, Ruth Smeeth included and others have suffered the most unbelievable levels of abuse.

“And it was a Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered because she stood up in public life. I simply say to you that bad behaviour, misogynism, racism in any form is absolutely not acceptable in any form whatsoever in my party or in society.”



7.05pm

Mr Corbyn was quick to defend policies described by one audience member as socialist and vowed to take back into public ownership railways and water companies and highlighted plans for a national broadband service.

He said businesses should have nothing to fear from a government led by him.

Mr Corbyn was asked if “businesses should be frightened of an incoming Labour government”.

He replied: “No, they should not be frightened of an incoming Labour government because our country’s economy relies on many small and medium-sized enterprises that are the motor of our economy.”

He added: “The biggest businesses will be asked to pay a little bit more in corporation tax but it will be lower than it was in 2010 and indeed lower the average of most industrial countries.”

7.00pm

Fiona Bruce, standing at the podium, introduced the programme in front of the TV audience with Mr Corbyn becoming the first leader to take his seat before making opening remarks.

6.50pm

Mr Corbyn struck a determined tone as he arrived at the venue.

6.45pm

Labour candidate for Hemsworth Jon Trickett posted footage of Jeremy Corbyn supporters gathered outside the Octagon in Sheffield ahead of the programme.

The crowd in Sheffield right now outside the bbc leaders debate waiting for Jeremy to arrive pic.twitter.com/sSQOkiuRNq — Jon Trickett (@jon_trickett) November 22, 2019

Here is our next PM pic.twitter.com/H86erkLRgB — Jon Trickett (@jon_trickett) November 22, 2019

6.30pm

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “excited” ahead of the event, while Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson was pulling no punches.

Excited to have another opportunity to share with you all my positive vision for our country. pic.twitter.com/4QoClG7yXZ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 22, 2019

Tune into Question Time tomorrow night as the other leaders finally go up against a #GirlySwot#GE2019https://t.co/qWoKJTOXcn pic.twitter.com/xHDI1RRjFy — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) November 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did her homework on the way.