The Foreign Secretary clashed with a senior Labour politician in a tense exchange about racism in each of the two main parties.

Dominic Raab faced up to shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald after the pair conducted a short interview with Sky News about the leaders’ Question Time debate.

The pair were involved in a heated exchange (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The pair point fingers at each other in an animated manner as Mr McDonald reprimands Mr Raab about the Conservatives’ failure to hold an inquiry into Islamophobia while Mr Rabb chastises him about anti-Semitism in Labour.

Speaking over each other for close to a minute as others in the room look on, McDonald says: “You’re actually putting it into the long grass, you’re refusing to do it … listen to Baroness Warsi, she’s telling you what to do about it. You should be doing it.”

Mr Raab said: “Two parties in this country’s history have been investigated by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) – Labour under Corbyn and the BNP (British National Party).

“Answer that.”

A visibly irritated Dominic Raab walked away (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The visibly frustrated Mr Raab then walks away.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has been vocal in calling for an inquiry into apparent anti-Muslim bigotry within the Conservative Party.

She recently tweeted the decision not to hold an inquiry into the specific issue was “disappointing” and “predictable”.

The EHRC is currently investigating allegations of anti-Semitism within Labour.